Varun Tej Never Followed Me: Chiranjeevi

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s patriotic film Operation Valentine will be gracing the theatres on March 1st. The makers held a pre-release event at the JRC Convention, which was graced by megastar Chiranjeevi as the chief guest.

While speaking at the event, Varun Tej said, “Megastar Chiranjeevi is the driving force for me in the industry and he is the biggest inspiration. He graced the occasion and it means the world to us. The mantra for the success that he used to say that work hard. We got mega support because of him.

Director Shakti is a passionate filmmaker who shows our soldiers in a good light in the movie. Every one of us tries to protect our family. I feel proud to do a film for the soldiers who left their families to fight on the border for us. We put our blood, sweat, and tears into the movie. Watching this movie is like giving tribute to Indian armed forces.”

Chiranjeevi said, “Varun, after a long time, after his first movie, asked me to come to the event of Operation Valentine. He said the reach will be more if I grace the occasion. I felt it was a great opportunity for me to speak about real heroes. I was very much convinced by the reason behind the title Operation Valentine. I was told that director Shakti did great research on the army and made 20 minutes of short film on the airstrike. The Air Force Officials appreciated him and also expressed their surprise at how he could gather such information. Then, they helped him in writing the story of this movie which is a perfect tribute to our soldiers. Shakti also gave a message to Telugu filmmakers on making films on estimated budgets. He is an inspiration for many young directors.

Because of the atmosphere he observed at home since childhood, Varun couldn’t think of anything other than becoming an actor. I have great regard for the industry. But, Varun Tej never followed me, which I appreciate it. He has been attempting different subjects every time. I think Operation Valentine is the first Telugu movie on the airstrike. The visuals are on par with the Hollywood flick Top Gun Maverick.”

Chiranjeevi also expressed his wish to watch Operation Valentine in advance, before the theatrical release.