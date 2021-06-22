Suresh Babu Coming Up With A New Music Label

Suresh Productions is over 50 years old in the industry and is still super active in film production, distribution, and exhibitions. Suresh Babu is making sure to have films of all kinds – small and big come out of the production house every year.

Now, the production house which is over 50 years of age is now venturing into a new avenue. They will be launching a new music label very soon. Titled ‘SP Music’, Suresh Babu is having a grand plan to make the music label making big things.

The Telugu music industry will welcome this development big time. There have been only a couple of music labels in the market with many legendary music labels disappearing. An advent of a new player will open more opportunities for the music industry.