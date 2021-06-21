Vijay’s next film titled BEAST

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is celebrating his birthday tomorrow and marking the occasion, the title and the first look poster of Vijay’s next film is unveiled. The film is titled Beast and Vijay rocks in a white vest holding a shotgun. Vijay essays the role of a cop in Beast and a major schedule got completed in Georgia. The shoot of the film is expected to resume next month. Nelson Dilipkumar is directing Beast and the film is expected to release next year.

Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady and Beast is carrying terrific expectations. Sun Pictures are the producers of Beast. Vijay signed a bilingual in the direction of Vamshi Paidipally and an official announcement about the project will be made tomorrow. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will bankroll this prestigious project.