Suresh Babu hits a goldmine with Narappa

Victory Venkatesh loved Tamil blockbuster Asuran and he decided to feature in the remake. His brother Suresh Babu chalked out a perfect plan and completed the film on a strict budget. Kalaipuli S Thanu who produced the original also co-produced Narappa. The movie skipped the theatrical release and it is streaming on Amazon Prime. The makers closed the deal after Amazon Prime paid a bomb for the streaming rights of the film. The makers are said to have closed all the deals ( Satellite and Digital) for Rs 40 crores.

They are said to have pocketed a profit of Rs 17 crores through Narappa. Venkatesh took a handsome remuneration for the project. Suresh Babu hit a goldmine with Narappa and he is said to have closed the deals of Drishyam 2 and Virata Parvam recently. Some big announcements are expected soon. Venkatesh is done with the shoot of Drishyam 2 and he is busy with the shoot of F3 that will release next year.