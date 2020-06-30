Suresh Babu responds on Hiranyakashyapa budget

Veteran producer Suresh Babu has ample experience in production and distribution. Most of his projects ended up safe and raked money at the box-office. Over these years, Suresh Babu played it safe and was never into the production of big-budget projects. He is all set to present his son Rana Daggubati as a demon king Hiranyakashyapa. The film is expected to be made on a budget close to Rs 200 crores. There are several speculations about the budget and the makers alone know about the exact numbers.

The film was under extensive pre-production work for almost two years and Gunasekhar will direct the project. Speaking about this project, Suresh Babu said “Some stories need to be told lavishly. One should not compromise on the budgets of these projects. Hiranyakashyapa is one such film that needs to be told with high standards. If we compromise on the budget for this film, the audience will never return to theatres. We will go with the planned budget and there are no plans to slash down the budget after the arrival of coronavirus”.

Hiranyakashyapa will start rolling next year once Rana is done with his current projects. Some Hollywood technicians based in USA are working for the film which will be high on visual effects.