New corona guidelines, PM to address nation tomorrow

As the total corona positive cases in India climbed to 5,48,318 and fatalities rose to 16,475, the central government has issued fresh guidelines on Monday to contain the spread of the virus.

Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am from July 1. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till July 31. Similarly, metro rail, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools will also remain closed. Entertainment parks, theatres, bars and pubs will also be closed. No curbs on inter and intra state movement of goods. No religious congregations and sporting events will be allowed. However, more domestic flights and trains will be allowed.

Across India, coronavirus cases are increasing in Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tomorrow at 4 pm. In his first televised address to the nation, Modi had urged the nation to impose ‘Janata Curfew’, a curfew imposed by the people, for the people, on themselves to protect the nation against Coronavirus.

In his second address to the nation, the PM had urged the nation to come together to thank the emergency service workers for working through the novel coronavirus outbreak. He had asked every Indian to come out of their houses, stand in their balconies at exactly 5 pm on March 22 and clap or ring a bell to salute people who are serving the nation tirelessly. In the third televised address, the PM had appealed to the citizens to switch off lights in their houses and light candles or diyas on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.