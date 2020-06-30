Exclusive: Netflix has a shock for Baahubali makers

After the super success of Baahubali franchise, digital giant Netflix came on to the board to bankroll the web series ‘Baahubali: Before the Beginning’. Arka Media Works is handling the production responsibilities and are co-producing the big-budget project. They invested ample time on the project after the release of Baahubali franchise. Praveen Sattaru and Deva Katta are on board as directors. The shoot of Baahubali: Before the Beginning started last year.

Netflix is not completely impressed with the output and kept the project on hold. The digital giant asked the production house and the team to rework. Praveen Sattaru and Deva Katta are reworking on some of the episodes. Even the VFX work did not reach the expectations. Baahubali: Before the Beginning is made as a 13 episode series and SS Rajamouli directed the first episode.

Netflix will take the final call about Baahubali: Before the Beginning once the changes are done. Netflix which produced several impressive web-based shows is feeling the heat from the Indian audience. None of their recent Indian projects impressed the audience. Baahubali: Before the Beginning was initially planned for release this year and with this unexpected break, the project’s release is now pushed to 2021.