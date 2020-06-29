975 new corona cases in Telangana, tally at 15,394

Telangana is seeing an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, with nearly 1,000 new infections per day, prompting the Telangana government to likely reimpose complete lockdown

Telangana is one of several states that has seen a surge in new Covid-19 cases after the state had rolled back complete lockdown. The percentage of positive tests has nearly doubled in the past few weeks.

On Thursday, the state reported 975 new cases taking the corona tally to 15,394 and six new deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 253. Of the 975 new cases, a whopping 861 positive cases were reported in GHMC limits.

After the reopening of the economy, the coronavirus spread has been alarming with higher positive-test cases and increasingly strained hospitals. The state has been reporting a three digit spike in the number of cases each day. Since June 1, the state added at least 9,000 new positive Covid-19 cases. Telangana has quickly become the most closely watched state in the country alongside its neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, Telangana Home minister Mahamood Ali, a known asthamatic, was tested positive for Covid-19. Currently, he is undergoing treatment in Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills.

With alarming rise in corona cases, the TRS government may extend lockdown in Hyderabad after June 30 for at least 15 days. Health Minister Etela Rajender on Monday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is mulling to impose complete lockdown in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, which have been reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state. A decision to this effect will be taken in a Cabinet meeting, he said.

With growing criticism that the state government was not testing enough, Etela Rajender stated that the health administration will accelerate the testing of suspected coronavirus cases, although the measures still fall significantly short of the levels compared to states like Kerala, Rajasthan or even Jharkhand.