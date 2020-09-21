Suresh Babu’s stand irks Tollywood circles

Veteran producer Suresh Babu is one of the most successful filmmakers of Telugu cinema. His experience and calculations on Telugu projects fetched positive results. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic attacked, Suresh Babu made some sensational comments about the film industry. He said that the theatres would not reopen for this year. The Centre is in plans to grant permissions for the reopening of theatres and the multiplex chains would be reopened sometime in October. Tollywood exhibitors and single screen owners are holding talks about getting back to work.

Suresh Babu is said to have continued his stand during the recent meetings. He is not ready to reopen the lease theatres that he owns till next year. Some of the producers and exhibitors are holding talks to reopen the screens across Telugu states from November so that the footfalls would gradually increase for Christmas and then for Sankranthi. But Suresh Babu is strictly against the stand and is not in a mood to reopen the theatres that are controlled by Suresh Productions. Several filmmakers and exhibitors are now puzzled about reopening their theatres after Suresh Babu made his decision.

Some of them argue that there is no enough content from Telugu to reopen the theatres as most of the completed films are sold for OTT platforms. Producers like Dil Raju and Allu Aravind are discussing about this and will take the final call once the decision of reopening the theatres would be out from Centre.