KCR will lead farmers agitation: Talasani

After IT and MAUD K T Rama Rao’s tweet, another TRS minister has sharply reacted to the Union government’s agriculture bills.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav slammed at the Modi government for introducing the three crucial farm bills in the Parliament stating that the move was intended at handing over the agriculture sector to corporate biggies.

Talasani said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao could lead a nation-wide farmers agitation against the agriculture bills. Calling the move to introduce the bills in Parliament as ‘anti farmer’, Talasani stated, “Where was the need to introduce the bills at a time the entire farming community faced heavy losses due to rains and COVID-induced lockdown.”

He further lashed out at the ruling party for introducing the bills without a voice vote or debate in the House. Talasani said even Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu was against the bill therefore the Vice-President abstained himself when the Bill was passed.

Earlier in the day, K T Rama Rao hailed the Telangana government on September 9 legislation introduced in the Assembly stating that they were intended to overhaul the revenue administration by simplifying agriculture and non-agricultural land transactions, preventing land encroachments, and eradicating corruption at the grassroots level. The IT Minister believes that the Telangana government’s revenue bills did not receive any backlash from the farming community, but the central government’s Agriculture Bills had faced protests from various quarters, mainly from farmers.

KTR took a jibe at the Modi government for passing the agriculture bills. Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR commented, “When Telangana legislature passed the farmer-friendly Revenue Bill last week, there was widespread jubilation and cheer among the farming community across the state. If the #Agriculture Bills2020 is truly a watershed moment, why is no farmer celebrating and why are NDA allies resigning.”

KTR was referring to the deep fissures between the ruling BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal alliance over the farm bill. Union Food Processing Minister Harismrat Kaur had quit from the Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills calling them “anti-farmer ordinances and legislations”.