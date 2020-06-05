Suresh Babu’s suggestions for reopening of theatres

Top producer Suresh Babu has years of experience in cinema and he is an exhibitor, distributor apart from producing films. The veteran producer made it clear that this would not be the right time to reopen theatres. Leaving about footfalls, Suresh Babu says that there should be an ample number of films ready in each language if the theatres are reopened. He reminded the situation of China in which theatres were opened and closed in a week.

“China opened the theatres and they closed them soon as they had no enough films ready for release. Feeding all the theatres at this time is a challenge. There should be a bunch of films ready for release. The theatres should open two months after the shoots of the films resume. Several Telugu films are in the final stages of shoot and the Telugu film shoots may resume from July. There should be 30 films ready before theatres reopen” said Suresh Babu.