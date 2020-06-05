Srivari darsan will start at Tirumala from June 11: TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple at Tirumala will reopen for darshanams from June 11. TTD Chairman SV Subba Reddy has announced this today. The decision is taken at a high level meeting. All preventive measures against Coronavirus will be taken up with more emphasis in view of the arrival of large crowds of devotees.

Subba Reddy said that children below 10 years and those above 65 years age would not be allowed darsanam. These categories of people were found to be vulnerable to the virus infections. The online booking of tickets will be opened. Also, manual booking will be provided at the Alipiri entrance gate in Tirupati.

All devotees must necessarily pass through the thermal scanning at the Alipiri Gate. Anybody found reporting temperatures above the limit would not be allowed. At the same time, social distancing would be strictly enforced during the stay of pilgrims at the temple. Only one hour darsan would be given for VIPs. Srivari Mettu route would remain closed for some more time till further orders. There will be no entrance for devotees into the Pushkarini.