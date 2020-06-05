Krish has a plan for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan planned to work without breaks and signed back to back projects. An unexpected break came in the form of coronavirus. Pawan is expected to join the sets of Vakeel Saab soon and he has 15 days of work left for the movie. Pawan would turn free by the end of July as per the update. He will have to join the sets of Krish’s periodic drama followed by Harish Shankar’s film. But Pawan Kalyan changed his mind and decided to go up with Harish Shankar’s film first before he starts Krish’s project.

Krish’s film is set before independence and needs huge crew members. The loud action episodes cannot be shot with the limited crew members and hence Pawan wanted to start Harish Shankar’s film. But Krish decided to shoot all those episodes which need a minimum cast, crew members and they will be shot in the next couple of months before things calm down. He is said to be convincing Pawan with this new move. Pawan Kalyan is expected to take the call soon.

We have to wait for some more time to see if Pawan Kalyan goes with the old plan or puts Krish in waiting mode. Krish’s film is a pan Indian project and is produced by AM Rathnam.