Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shooting Updates

The big announcement about Mahesh Babu’s next project Sarkaru Vaari Paata came recently. Parasuram is the director and the regular shoot of the film is expected to commence from August this year. Mahesh Babu is not keen to join the sets of the film soon due to coronavirus scare and he would relax for a longer time. Parasuram is in plans to complete the first schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata without Mahesh Babu. The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will erect sets in Ramoji Film City for the film’s shoot.

Mahesh Babu will join the sets from October and before this, Parasuram will complete a major portion that does not need Mahesh Babu. Kiara Advani and Saiee Manjrekar are the names considered for the heroine’s role. The set work of the film too will be completed by the time Mahesh Babu starts shooting for the film. A top veteran actor will play the role of Mahesh’s father in the film and Upendra is in talks for the lead antagonist. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is aimed for summer 2021 release and will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus.