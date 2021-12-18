Surprise guest on NBK’s Unstoppable Show

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show Unstoppable is streaming on Aha and the show received a top-class response. Balakrishna’s hosting skills are widely lauded by the fans and the audience. SS Rajamouli made up to the show and the episode is aired today. The conversation between Balakrishna and Rajamouli is hilarious. The shoot of the next episode is happening today in a special set. Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is the guest for the next episode.

There are a lot of speculation from the past few years that all is not well between Balakrishna and Ravi Teja after a heated discussion between the duo at a private party. But keeping an end to the speculations, Balakrishna hosted Ravi Teja. We have to wait for one more week to watch Unstoppable on Aha.