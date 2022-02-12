Surprise: KCR raises voice in Rahul Gandhi’s defence!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is the arch-rival of Congress. Although Congress granted statehood to Telangana, KCR finished Congress in Telangana by engineering defections in Congress and taking Congress MLAs, MLCs into TRS.

But surprisingly, KCR raised his voice in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. KCR event went to the extent of demanding BJP dismiss Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making offensive remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi recently demanded BJP show proof of the 2016 surgical strikes against Pakistan. To this, BJP Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma reacted in an offensive manner asking Rahul Gandhi to tell if BJP ever demanded him to prove he was the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

KCR lashed out at BJP asking is this the culture the BJP is trying to bring in India and making offensive remarks against Rahul Gandhi whose father, grandmother and great grandfather worked as PMs for India for several decades.

KCR demanded PM Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda to dismiss Assam CM immediately for his derogatory remarks on Rahul Gandhi if they really feel that they don’t encourage such dirty politics in the country.