Surveys predict RRR’s success in Narsapur

What is behind renegade YSRCP Raghuramakrishnam Raju’s confidence about winning from Narsapur Lok Sabha constituency if bypolls were held? Raghurama has repeatedly said that the winds were blowing against the YSRCP and that he would win if byelections were held today.

Highly placed sources say that Raghurama has got several surveys done to gauge the public mood in Naraspur. The surveys revealed that anti-incumbency was rising all across Andhra Pradesh and that the people were unhappy with the YSRCP government. He said that he would win from the constituency if a bypoll was held. He also said that he would resign from Lok Sabha and force elections on the constituency.

Political watchers say that Raghurama might contest as a BJP candidate with Jana Sena’s support. The TDP might not put up any candidate and ask its cadres to support RRR. There is also a possibility of his contesting as an independent with support from TDP, BJP and Jana Sena. Sources say that with his active connection and outreach in Narsapur, RRR could emerge as a key leader like Eatala Rajender, who managed to turn the tables on the ruling TRS.

Another prominent survey agency Atma Sakshi too had conducted a survey on Narsapur constituency. According to this survey, the YSRCP has 36.35 percent support in the constituency. The TDP has 36.80 per cent support. The survey was reportedly conducted between November and December 2021. In such a tight contest, the votes of Jana Sena and the TDP are likely to become crucial. This explains RRR’s confidence about defeating the YSRCP. We may have to wait to know when RRR takes the plunge and takes on the YSRCP .