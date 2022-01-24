TDP leader Buddha Venkanna arrested for comments on Kodali Nani, DGP

The AP police on Monday evening arrested senior TDP leader and former MLC Buddha Venkanna in connection with his comments against Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gowtham Sawang. The police entered into the residence of Venkanna on the pretext of seeking clarifications about his comments on the DGP. Later, they took him into their custody.

Sources said that the police and the government were particularly incensed at the daring comments that Venkanna made against the DGP and also minister Kodali Nani, in whose constituency a Casino was organized recently during the Sankranthi festivities. The police reportedly asked him about his comments on Nani and then took up the issue of his comments on the GDP..

Venkanna had said that the DGP has now become the Director of Jagan Party. He said if Nani tried to attack Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, he would only go back as a corpse. The police are using these comments to arrest Venkanna. During the questioning by the police, Venkanna admitted that he did make those comments and that he had no regrets about it.

The TDP accused the AP police of being vindictive. It said the police were acting as the agents of the ruling YSRCP. There were some tense moments when the police arrested Venkanna. TDP supporters gathered in significant numbers and tried to stall the arrest. They chanted slogans against the police and the YS Jagan government.