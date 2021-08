Sridevi Shoban Babu is the title of the production venture of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s elder dsughter Sushmita Konidela.

On the eve of Chiranjeevi’s birthday today, a formal announcement on the film along with its title was made in the form of a colourful video.

Starring Santhosh Shoban and Jaanu (96) fame Gowri Kishan as the lead pair, the film is written and directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala.

It will be bankrolled by Vishnu Prasad and Sushmita Konidela on Gold Box Entertainments.