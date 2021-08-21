Will YSRCP wean Kuppam away from Chandrababu?

The ruling YSRCP is training all its guns on Kuppam in Chittoor district. Kuppam is former CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency and more significantly, is the only constituency in Chittoor district that did not return a YSRCP MLA. In all other seats, the YSRCP has notched up impressive victories.

Now, the YSRCP is allocating huge amounts to Kuppam. Every scheme of the YS Jagan government is given priority in Kuppam. The reason? The YSRCP wants to showcase its works and ensure that even Kuppam falls into its kitty in 2024. Apart from welfare schemes, the YSRCP government is allocating huge amounts for the schools in Kuppam.

For instance, an amount of Rs 30.36 crore has been allocated to the Nadu Nedu scheme, which is meant to improve the infrastructural facilities in the educational institutions. As many as 117 schools in Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Santipuram and Gurupalle mandals have been selected under this scheme. For the Kuppam Boys School in Kuppam, a staggering amount of Rs 90 lakh is being spent. The school would be developed as a Demo School.

The idea is simple. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is hell bent on weaning Kuppam from the TDP’s grip. He is doing everything possible to erode the ground from underneath Chandrababu’s feet. But, will he be able to take Kuppam away from Chandrababu Naidu? Will all these schemes and benefits defeat Chandrababu and his well-entrenched connection with the people of Kuppam? Let’s wait and see the game unfolds in Kuppam.