Konda Surekha almost finalised as Cong Huzurabad candidate

Firebrand leader Konda Surekha is most likely to be the Congress candidate for the upcoming Huzurabad by poll.

TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy reportedly finalized her candidature and submitted to AICC Telangana affairs in charge Manickham Tagore today (Saturday).

Tagore is expected to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a day or two and seek her approval.

An official announcement in this regard is expected in a day or two.

Tagore and Revanth reportedly okayed Surekha’s candidature after considering various factors.

She is a strong and senior leader from BC community and also a woman.

With TRS and BJP fielding BC candidates Gellu Srinivas Yadav and Etela Rajender, the Congress too wants to field a BC who can match the seniority and stature of Etela.

Although Surekha is learnt to be reluctant to fight by poll in neighbouring Karimnagar district while her political base is in Warangal district, she reportedly agreed on the request of Revanth Reddy.

Revanth feels that only Surekha can give a tough fight in Huzurabad which was never a stronghold for Congress for several decades and Congress did not win this seat for decades.