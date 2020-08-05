‘T’ Cabinet may hike retirement age, design of new Secretariat building

The Telangana Cabinet is likely to pass a resolution to enchance the retirement age of government employees from 58 to 60.

In a crucial Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and currently underway at Pragathi Bhavan, the Telangana government may increase the retirement age in a move that is likely to save the government around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore per annum.

Among other key issues, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will review with his Cabinet colleagues the demolition of old Secretariat and construction of new Secretariat building. The design for the new Secretariat building is likely to be finalised during the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet meeting will also discuss the rapidly surging number of coronavirus cases, measures to curtail the further spread of the infections in the state and ramping up of testing among others. Measures to be implemented in the educational sector in the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic.

The Cabinet is also likely to take up the water-sharing dispute with Andhra Pradesh. At a recent high-level meeting, KCR had vowed to protect the rights of Telangana in the Godavari, Krishna rivers water-sharing. The Chief Minister asserted that the state government will not let give up its rights over water-sharing and that he will not compromise even a single drop of water.

The Telangana government on Wednesday also filed an online petition in the apex court with an appeal to direct he Jagan government to stop work on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme as it violates provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA) 2014.