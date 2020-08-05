Pic Talk: Seducing Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood bombshell Urvashi Rautela offers a treat to watch and she is never hesitant to show off her curves. Urvashi Rautela posted a seducing pose in a revealing saree. Urvashi Rautela looked gorgeous as always in the click which is flooded with likes and comments. Urvashi Rautela is busy with web series and films along with item numbers. The actress is charging a bomb per project and she has a lineup of films. Though she looks hot enough, Urvashi Rautela could not make it to the top in Bollywood. She is just knocked with offers in medium budget films.

