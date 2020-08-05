CBI to probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June and his death is still a mystery. His father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Bihar cops and accused Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty responsible for his son’s demise. After the Bihar cops started investigating the matter, there has been an unhealthy situation between the Maharashtra and Bihar cops over the right to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bihar government requested the Centre to announce CBI probe in the matter and the Centre today revealed that they have accepted the request and the CBI will now probe into the matter.

The Centre told this before the Supreme Court that they have accepted the request of Bihar government. The Supreme Court is also hearing a petition of Rhea Chakraborty who wants the investigation to be transferred to Mumbai from Patna. The actress was unavailable ever since KK Singh registered a complaint. The hashtag #JusticeForSushant has been trending from the past few weeks across social media platforms.