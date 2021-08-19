T High Court’s decision on uploading GOs likely to put YS Jagan government in a spot

The Telangana High Court’s comments on transparency in governance and administration in the Telangana government are sure to rankle neighboring government of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The AP Government is worried that some PIL of the same sort might put it in a tight spot and call it to account.

A petition filed by an NGO called Watch Voice of People has questioned the Telangana government’s decision to release funds for KCR’s ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme without finalising the rules and policy of the scheme in Vasalamarri. The issue came up before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vijayasen Reddy. During the debate, petitioner’s counsel Sasikiran pointed out that the detailed GO outlining the rules and regulations of the GO was not available on the government website.

Responding to this, the division bench asked the government as to why the GO was not displayed in the public domain. It also asked as to what was the problem in doing so. It ordered the Government to upload the GO on the Government website. In addition, it directed the government to upload the GO on the government website within 24 hours of the issuance of the GO.

Now, this direction is likely to put the Jagan Government in a spot, as it has asked its officials not to upload any GO on the government’s website. It has done away with the practice introduced by Jagan’s father late YSR. If someone uses this precedence and approaches the courts of law, then the Jagan government would be in serious trouble.