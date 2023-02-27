Tadepalli palace is feeling shaky with Yuva Galam, says Lokesh

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is now feeling shaky after knowing the tremendous response to the Yuva Galam pada yatra, said TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting at Thindavada in Chandragiri Assembly segment as part of his 29th day of his pada yatra, Lokesh said ”This coward Chief minister has been taking rest at Tadepalli palace for the past four years but after the resounding response to my pada yatra he started feeling shaky now.”

Stating that he is fortunate enough to address the people here from the footsteps of Lord Venkateswara, Lokesh said that this Chandragiri was once the most famous area during the Sri Krishna Devaraya Dynasty. But today the land, sand, mining, and liquor mafia is ruling this historic place, he said.

”Just before my pada yatra the GO no 1 was issued only to prevent me from addressing the people in the State. Jagan is acting on Government Order but mine is a public order,” he declared with confidence that he has the public support.

Hundreds of policemen and even police vehicles are surrounding him wherever he goes, he said, adding that this will not make him lose confidence. Lokesh said that all the sections of society are suffering in various ways with this inefficient rule.

”The students, teachers, women and even the police officials are the victims of Jagan and he miserably failed to fulfil the promises that he made to them. What happened to the job calendar which he said will be issued every year regularly. The jobless youth have been eagerly waiting for this,” Lokesh said.

What happened to the steel factory for Kadapa and the Amarrajaa Battery company has been chased out by this Government following which 20,000 youth lost their employment, he said. As several companies have launched their units during Chandrababu Naidu regime, Jagan Mohan Reddy is throwing them out, he remarked.