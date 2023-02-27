Ex-TDP minister Narayana’s case referred to sessions court

The Supreme Court on Monday referred TDP leader and former minister P Narayana’s case to the Chittoor sessions court. Narayana is facing charges of leaking SSC public examination question paper during the public examinations in April 2022.

Narayana, who was the minister during the TDP regime from 2014 to 2019 is accused of masterminding the question paper leakage. Two of his Narayana Group of Educational Institutions were already arrested in this case for sending the question paper through WhatsApp from the public examination hall.

This happened in Gangadhara Nellore mandal Nellepalli Zilla Parishad high school in Chittoor district on April 27. The Chittoor district police named Narayana as accused in the case and was later arrested. However, the high court granted him bail first and later left the case to be heard by the sessions court, which subsequently cancelled the bail.

Narayana told the court that he had quit the chairman post of the group of educational institutions and has no relationship with the issues whatever happened.

The AP high court had upheld the decision of the Chittoor district sessions court which had cancelled his bail. Narayana approached the Supreme Court seeking bail considering his age and health conditions.

The Supreme Court directed the AP police not to arrest Narayana till the session court takes the next step. The Supreme Court also gave freedom to Narayana to approach the high court for any relief he wanted.