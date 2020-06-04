Tadepalli, seat of CM camp office, in grip of COVID scare

The Guntur district officials have seized Tadepalli area following four virus cases in just a single day today. Of these, two positive patients were identified as volunteers. What more, these volunteers went door to door during recent distribution of face masks and other benefits.

Three days ago, these volunteers have also distributed pensions among the local people. This has created panic and scare in the area. The officials have begun thorough disinfectant operations in NTR Katta and Christianpeta colonies.

The administration became alert as Tadepalli happens to be the seat of CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s camp office. Moreover, most review meetings and officials visits are taking place here itself. As a result, the officials have strictly regulated movements of local people. Barricades were erected to ban public movement there.