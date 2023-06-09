“Takkar” is an exhilarating popcorn entertainer : Hero Siddharth

“Takkar” is an exhilarating popcorn entertainer that showcases a variety of shades and clashes. My performance in this film promises to take the audience on an unforgettable ride: Siddharth

Siddharth, renowned for his successful films like “Bommarillu” and “Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana,” is ready to captivate the audience once again with his upcoming Tamil-Telugu action romance titled “Takkar.” Helmed by Karthik G Krish and written by the same, the film stars Divyansha as the female lead. “Takkar” is a collaborative production by TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and Passion Studios. The action entertainer is all set to hit theaters on June 9, and the makers are planning a grand-scale release. The trailer has garnered an overwhelming response, further amplifying the anticipation surrounding the movie. “Takkar” takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster, exploring the highs and lows of a relationship between a poor boy and a wealthy girl. While the male protagonist is a hopeless romantic, the female lead, despite her affection for him, maintains a skeptical perspective on love and marriage.

Here are the excerpts from Siddharth’s interaction with media

What is Takkar all about?

The movie revolves around the clash between two individuals. There are multiple clashes portrayed in the film, including the clash between the hero and the heroine, hero and the villain, clashes of ego, gender, age, and money. There are numerous shades in the relationship between the hero and the heroine. Circumstances force the hero to become a kidnapper, driven by the desire to make money. Frustration pushes him to ruthlessly pursue his goals. A pivotal dialogue between the son and mother encapsulates the essence of the movie. As the hero arrives in the city, he witnesses the deteriorating state of affairs. He engages in intense fights with goons as demanded by the character.

On giving importance to money

This generation seems to have a strong pursuit of money. The extravagant earnings of celebrities are well-known to everyone. However, my upbringing instilled in me the belief that happiness should take precedence over money. I was taught to find joy in music and other simple pleasures, shaping my perspective. We are venturing out to explore the beauty and happiness that the world has to offer. During my days as an assistant director, I used to receive a mere Rs 2000 and had to account for petrol bills as low as Rs 160. People often say that once you have money, you develop certain habits. However, I am not like that. I can find happiness and contentment in the simple things, and I can sleep peacefully whenever I want to. I still wear the same old clothes from my college days. This same mindset is reflected in the character portrayed in “Takkar.”

On coming back to Telugu films

All industries are constantly buzzing with activity, and Telugu cinema holds its own significant value. S.S. Rajamouli has become a brand in himself. In the past, directors used to create a hundred films, but now it takes around four years to make a single film. In Telugu cinema, if a film has strong writing at its core, it is likely to find success. Writers used to command immense respect in the industry in earlier times. If you possess talent and merit, opportunities flow freely. When people questioned why I wasn’t doing Telugu films, I responded by saying that I wouldn’t turn down a good film regardless of the language. In India, the Telugu audience has a profound love for films shown in theaters. We have a dedicated fan base that goes beyond expectations, a trend rarely seen elsewhere. Telugu fans elevate us to new heights, perceiving me as the boy next door. By collaborating with the right partners through co-productions, we can bring compelling content to the forefront. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has experienced a rapid pace of change and progress.

On calling himself a Telugu child

Wherever you go in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, you can witness the immense love and support I receive from the people. There is a strong bond between the audience and myself, and there is no disconnect. I have established a positive connection, and I want to leverage that in my work. Certain things can be accomplished individually, while for others, I require the collaboration of partners. My dream is to create a remarkable film, and I need the freedom to bring that vision to life. In Tamil cinema, I have produced five movies, but my most significant project is yet to come. It is titled “Chinna,” and it will be produced under my own banner. I believe this film will garner numerous awards and accolades. I have proven myself and returned to the Telugu audience with a renewed energy. The pre-release events have shown promising signs, further fueling my optimism.

On getting vexed with love stories

A love story is an emotionally intense, demanding, and exhausting journey. In the industry, there is a prevailing notion that once you have done love stories, you are expected to continue in that genre exclusively. Even within the realm of love stories, some have set a standard that will influence future narratives for years to come. However, if I were to create a successful love story, I might risk being typecasted for the next decade. Therefore, if the story does not necessitate it, I question why I should engage in unnecessary battles on set.

On writing new films

Writing is an ongoing and continuous process for me. I have already prepared the sequel for “Gruham” and have many more projects in the pipeline. In our production, we actively encourage and support new writers, working with fresh and emerging talent. The writing process has evolved over time, becoming more focused on discussions, refinement, and ultimately shaping the final script. The industry has witnessed significant changes, and people are adapting to new approaches. It’s worth noting that a considerable number of recent films are based on successful predecessors. However, once you achieve fame, it’s crucial to break free from the constraints and seek new experiences. It is by living life fully that we gain fresh perspectives and unique encounters. As an actor, singer, producer, writer, and future director, I strive to explore different avenues and embrace new challenges.

On the different look in Takkar

My director, Karthik Krish, possesses an eccentricity that translates into the diverse range of looks in our projects. The specific look in “Takkar” also serves a purpose and is justified by a particular scene within the film. As an actor, I have managed to transcend the persona of Siddharth and immerse myself in a distinct character, truly embodying someone else entirely.

On making Bommarillu 2

“Bommarillu” holds a special place in my heart as an event film that has a lasting impact. Over time, it has been regarded by many as more than just a movie, almost akin to a documentary that delves deep into the intricacies of love stories. The depth of emotions portrayed in “Bommarillu” is unmatched, and finding a project that can surpass its profound impact has proven to be challenging. While we can always strive to deliver exceptional work, recreating the magic of “Bommarillu” in a sequel is an incredibly difficult task.

On next projects

Following “Takkar,” we have the eagerly anticipated “Chinna” in our home production. Additionally, I am thrilled to be a part of Shankar’s “Indian 2.” We also have “Test,” a unique film featuring the talented Madhavan and Nayantara. This film stands out from others as I have ventured into something entirely different. Furthermore, I am excited to collaborate once again with Karthik Krish on another project. By exploring different genres, I aim to bring diversity to my body of work. There is only one full-length love story in the lineup, and “Chinna” holds a special place in my heart. I look forward to discussing it in more detail at a later time. With 2023 and 2024 ahead, I am geared up for an exciting and fruitful period in my career.