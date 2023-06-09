Scarcity for Lead Actresses in Tollywood

There is a huge crisis for actresses after a point of time in Tollywood. After several top actresses are fading out, there is a huge need for new beauties. Uppena fame Krithi Shetty delivered a series of flops after she signed back-to-back films. She is running short of offers. Sree Leela is in huge demand and the actress is occupied till the end of 2024. She has signed more than ten films and is busy shooting for them. Veteran actors are working with beauties like Kajal, Tamannaah and Trisha. Pooja Hegde delivered a series of flops and she is working for Guntur Kaaram.

Tollywood was curiously waiting for Agent beauty Sakshi Vaidhya and the actress bagged no offers after the film bombed badly at the box-office. There is a huge need for new beauties in Telugu cinema. None of the new faces turned popular and bagged new offers. Except for Sree Leela, Tollywood hasn’t seen a sensational new face in the recent years. After the top beauties are getting faded away, Tollywood now needs new beauties.