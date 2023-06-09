Nayanthara poses with her Twins

Nayanthara got married to director Vignesh Shivan and the star couple is celebrating their first anniversary today. Vignesh Shivan posted some adorable pictures of Nayanthara with their twins on his social media page. The duo welcomed twins through surrogacy. Nayanthara has been spotted holding their twins in her arms.

Vignesh Shivan posted an emotional note along with the pictures. He wrote saying “en uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy. 1 year filled with a lotta moments!Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks ! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! holding everything together, together with my – My Uyirs & Ulagams”.

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are busy with a bunch of Tamil films. Nayanthara is also making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan this year.