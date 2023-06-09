Independence Day 2023 heading for the Biggest Clash

It would be a long weekend for the Independence Day this year. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar and Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer have already announced their release dates during the weekend. Both these films are mass entertainers and are carrying good expectations. A bunch of Bollywood films joined the race now. Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar’s next outing Oh My God 2 will hit the screens on August 11th. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga too is heading for August 11th release.

Veteran actor Sunny Deol is testing his luck with Gadar 2 and the film happens to be the sequel to his super hit film Gadar. The film too is announced for Independence Day weekend release. Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan which was in Independence Day race is now pushed. Some more films are expected to join the race considering the long weekend. For now, it is a mad rush of releases on August 11th.