Samantha demanding big Money

Samantha shot nationwide fame with The Family Man: Season 2. The actress is rushed with offers in Hindi and she is all set to join the sets of her first Hollywood film. Her recent offerings Yashoda and Shaakuntalam failed badly at the box-office but the actress is not much bothered about the results. Samantha is quoting big for all her upcoming films. Samantha is quoting Rs 10 crores remuneration for a pan-Indian project and she is ready to listen to the scripts only if the makers are comfortable paying such a hefty amount.

Samantha hasn’t signed any Telugu film except Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi. The actress is currently focused on pan-Indian projects and web series as they are bringing huge paycheques for the beauty. Samantha was shooting for Kushi in Turkey and she returned back recently. Kushi is a romantic entertainer directed by Shiva Nirvana and the film releases on September 1st this year. She is also shooting for Varun Dhawan’s Citadel directed by Raj and DK.