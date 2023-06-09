Suneetha Reddy files a petition in Supreme Court on Avinash Reddy bail

Dr Narreddy Suneetha Reddy had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy. She requested the Supreme Court to cancel the bail and allow the CBI to complete the investigation at the earliest.

Avinash Reddy is named Accused 8 by the CBI in the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019. The CBI had arrested the prime accused in the case and had named Avinash Reddy as accused.

Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskara Reddy was also arrested and is in jail now. The CBI alleged that Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy were behind the murder. The CBI further alleged that Avinash Reddy and his father influenced Yerra Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav and Sivashankar Reddy to kill Vivekananda Reddy.

So far the CBI had named Gangi Reddy as A1, Sunil as A2, Umashankar Reddy as A3, Dastagiri as A4, Sivashankar Reddy as A5, Uday Kumar Reddy as A6, Bhaskara Reddy as A7. It was only two days ago the CBI had named Avinash Reddy as A8.

The CBI alleged that Avinash Reddy grew vengeance against Vivekananda Reddy for opposing his candidature for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat. The political motive had made him to encourage Gangi Reddy and Sivashankar Reddy to kill Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI said.

The CBI further said that Avinash Reddy tried to destroy evidence at the scene of offence and later tried to influence the Pulivendula police not to book a case on the murder. The CBI also alleged that Avinash Reddy had influenced the local police not to insist on taking Vivekananda Reddy’s body for post-mortem.

However, Avinash Reddy denied these charges and approached the Supreme Court from where he approached the Telangana high court. He got anticipatory bail from the court.

Dr Suneetha Reddy wanted the Supreme Court to cancel the bail. The Supreme Court on Friday took up the petition and posted it to June 13 for hearing.