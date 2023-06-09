Chiranjeevi shares a BTS video of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ song in making

By
Telugu360
-
0

Star Chiranjeevi has shared a sneak-peek into the making of a song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ which also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh.

Chiranjeevi took to Instagram, where he shared the video, which seems to look like a grand number featuring Tamannaah, Keerthy, Sushanth and many others.

He captioned it: “#ChiruLeaks @bholaashankar @akentsofficial”.

‘Bholaa Shankar’ is directed by Meher Ramesh. It is an official remake of Tamil film ‘Vedalam’, starring Ajith, who plays a doting brother with a dark past. In the film, Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing Chiranjeevi’s sister. Tamannaah will essay his love interest.

The 67-year-old actor was last seen in ‘Waltair Veerayya’. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the title character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here