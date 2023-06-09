BRS mulls campaign in all constituencies of Maharashtra Assembly

In a major exercise to expand in Maharashtra, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is planning a campaign in all 288 Assembly constituencies by highlighting Telangana development model.

BRS national president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suggested the BRS leadership to take up the campaign. He asked them to constitute nine committees in every village with the participation of all sections of people.

Leaders from different parties and social organisations from Maharashtra continue to join BRS. For a second consecutive day several leaders joined the BRS in the presence of CM KCR at Pragati Bhavan, his official residence on Thursday.

Addressing the leaders, KCR said that the Telangana development model mainly the welfare of people and the farmers should be spread widely through leaflets, booklets, social media, posters, hoardings etc. The BRS chief said that the party is working with a spirit of extending Telangana schemes to the people of Maharashtra as well. He noted that people from all walks of life including farmers are extending support to the BRS.

KCR lamented that the Maharashtra government is not able to provide irrigation water to the farmers of Maharashtra despite the state being blessed with abundant water resources. Many leaders became Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, but the people of Maharashtra have not been taken care of, he remarked.

The BRS leader said that the Telangana government introduced Dharani portal and took up digitization of revenue records. The registration process is completed within 10 minutes and transparent services are being provided to the farmers through Dharani. He said many measures were taken for the development of the agricultural sector including introducing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, 24 hours free electricity and free irrigation to the farming community.

Maharashtra has been the focus of KCR ever since he turned Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into BRS late last year to expand the party across the country. He already addressed five public meetings in the neighbouring states.

At his previous public meeting on May 19, he had announced a month-long programme to expand BRS across Maharashtra.

Inaugurating a training camp for the party leaders, he had said the BRS will undertake an extensive campaign to expand in over 45,000 villages and 5,000 municipal wards in civic bodies.

He asked party workers to go to five villages every day, interact with people and dine with Dalits.

KCR said party flags will be hoisted in every village. ‘Ab ki Baar kisan sarkar’ caps will be distributed. Leaders will address the meetings. Books and pamphlets will be distributed in every village.