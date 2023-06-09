Exclusive: Kamal Haasan’s deal for Project K

After a series of debacles, Kamal Haasan bounced back with Vikram and the film is the biggest hit in the actor’s career. The film also gave the much-needed boost for the veteran actor. He is busy wrapping up the shoot of his long-delayed project Indian 2 directed by Shankar and the film is gearing up for January 2024 release. There are strong speculations that Kamal Haasan has been approached to play an important role in Prabhas’ upcoming film Project K. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the news is true and Kamal Haasan cracked an interesting deal.

The actor has allocated 30 days for the film and he will pocket Rs 100 crores for the project. Kamal Haasan’s presence will be a huge boost for Project K as the makers will crack huge deals in Tamil and other South Indian languages for the theatrical and non-theatrical rights. The actor will join the sets of the film later this year and he will play the role of the lead antagonist. A massive time machine set for the film is currently constructed in Shamshabad. Project K is a sci-fi thriller directed by Nag Ashwin and is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are the lead actors in the big-budget film.