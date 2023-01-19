Tamannaah Shares her joy for being part of Jailer

Jailer is an upcoming film of Rajinikanth in Nelson Dilipkumar’s direction. The shooting is currently in progress and the cast of the film is getting bigger day by day. Updates over the cast left the fans in a totally excited mode. From Shivraj Kumar, Sunil, Mohanlal to Tamanaah Bhatia, even the actors are expressing their joy for being part of Rajinikanth’s film.

Today Tamannaah’s poster has been released by the team. The actress seems super excited and wrote, “Finally I can share this with you all… the news is out!!! I am soo soo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar. Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you.”

There are also speculations that Amitabh Bachchan will be part of Jailer for some crucial role. Sivakarthikeyan and Ramya Krishnan will also be seen in crucial roles in the film. The movie will be released worldwide on the occasion of Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday. Kalanithi Maran is producing this big-ticket film from the Sun Pictures banner.