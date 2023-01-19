TDP discounts YSRCP charge on cheque bounce

TDP MLC, Paruchuri Ashok Babu, on Thursday discounted the YSRCP propaganda on the financial help extended by the TDP to the families of those who died in the Kandukur incident. The YSRCP said that the cheques issued to the deceased family members were bounced, which he said was incorrect.

The MLC told media persons here that the YSRCP leaders are spreading misinformation through their social media that the cheques given by the TDP national president, Mr Nara Chandrababu, to the families of those who died in the Kandukur incident have bounced.

“Does anyone who has basic knowledge will resort to such kind of malicious propaganda,” Ashok Babu asked and stated that the cheques given by the TDP have been cleared and the money has been deposited with the bank accounts of the respective affected families.

“This smear campaign is a classic example of the YSRCP’s cheap politics,” he remarked and said that the TDP did maximum justice to the affected families. The party extended Rs 30 lakh to each affected family and no party in the country has given such huge financial assistance to anyone, the MLC stated.

The way the TDP supremo responded to the incident thoroughly exposed the YSRCP’s venomous propaganda, Ashok Babu said and stated that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, never reacted in the way to his party activists as Chandrababu Naidu responded with humanity. Jagan did not pay even a single rupee though 17 persons died in his ‘Odarpu Yatra,’ he pointed out.

The State government has given a financial aid of a mere Rs 2 lakh to each affected family that too after the Centre announced ex gratia to them, he stated. Ashok Babu demanded a reply from Jagan to the malicious propaganda on the YSRCP social media.