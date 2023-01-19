Rumours on Chiranjeevi’s next project

After the huge success of Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, there are many speculations going on around Megastar’s next projects. Chiranjeevi is currently enjoying the success of the Sankranthi blockbuster and will soon join the sets of ‘Bhola Shankar’ in Meher Ramesh’s direction, which is an official remake of Vedhalam.

Leaving Bhola Shankar, Chiranjeevi has not signed any other film. Earlier there was an official announcement from DVV movies about their collaboration with Megastar and Venky Kudumula. For unknown reasons, the project is on hold for now. Chiranjeevi is listening to scripts and might come up with an official announcement on his next film very soon. Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress and Mahathi Swara Sagar will compose tunes for Bhola Shankar.

Meanwhile, Venky Kudumula signed his next and it will have Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.