AP to upgrade curriculum with foreign institutions

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need to integrate certified job-oriented online vertical courses like risk analysis, risk management, banking and real estate administration with mainstream curriculum for improving the skills of degree students and enabling them to choose self-employed professions.

During the review meeting on Higher Education held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to acquaint themselves with various courses being imparted to students in popular educational institutions abroad and implement the same curriculum in our educational institutions.

Such curriculum should be integrated with the syllabus by June next, he suggested, adding that officials should also have a tie-up with national institutions like National Stock Exchange (NSE) to develop the students as self-employed professionals in various sectors.

He suggested that steps be taken to fill the vacant posts in the Department by clearing legal hurdles by June in view of the green signal given by the Government. Officials should become more active to meet the pace of reforms being introduced in the Department.

Every higher education institution should strive to achieve NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditation in the next three years by improving standards in teaching and other to get eligibility step by step every year, outlined the Chief Minister, asserting categorically that recognition of institutions which fail in this respect should be cancelled.

As the Government is establishing skill development centers in all 175 constituencies, students should be trained to meet the scarcity of experts in the fields of solar panel making, repairing of solar motors and maintenance of solar parks and the same courses should be introduced by June next.

Besides strengthening the Academic Staff Colleges in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati to improve the standards of teaching staff, another such college should be established in central Andhra region, directed the Chief Minister, asking the officials to take a final decision based on the attendance of students and facilities available in the private B.Ed colleges which are cheating students.