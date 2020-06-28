Tamannaah’s talkshow for Aha will feature stars

Mega Producer Allu Aravind signed Milky beauty Tamanaah for a talk show that will start soon. The show is currently designed and it is said to be on the lines ‘Koffee with Karan’. Allu Aravind is in plans to bring up all the Tollywood stars for the show. Tamannaah is all excited about the show. Apart from web series and web-based films, Allu Aravind is planning a bunch of shows to impress the audience.

Allu Aravind is also in plans to make Aha as a promotional platform for films before their release. Tamannaah’s show will start rolling this year and will be aired in seasons. A special set would be erected for this talk show in a private studio and Aha is in plans to start the shoot at the earliest before the top stars turn busy with the film shoots. The talk show would be aired on Aha after a number of episodes will be recorded.