Tammareddy condemns Posani comments

Posani Krishna Murali has been given the title of “ Beep Nayak” by the TV channels for his foul language. TV channel anchors have been saying that it has become very difficult to telecast his speeches without beeping the words. Today producer and director Tammareddy Bharadwaj condemned the comments made by Posani Krishna Murali and the language he used.

Tammareddy commented that Posani has every right to criticise the statements of Pawan Kalyan but he has no right to talk about personal life of Pawan. He advised Posani to attack Pawan on his political ideologies and policies but not on his personal life. He reminded that Kathi Mahesh also used to attack the same way. He asked Posani whether the fans have trolled him only after the advice of Pawan. Bharadwaj told, sometimes fans won’t even listen to their favourite heroes and it is difficult to control them. But despite knowing this, he added, provoking the fans is a wrong thing to do by Posani.

Tammareddy added that these kind of things happened with fans of all heroes. While it may take time to educate these fans, he told, Posani should not have stooped to that level to verbally attack Pawan.