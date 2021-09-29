Pawan questions Jagan government’s attacks on Kammas

Pawan speech today garnered lot of attention due to severe verbal attack by YSRCP ministers and leaders like Posani. However, today Pawan’s speech was very matured and profound. Details as follows.

Pawan Kalyan started his speech reminding that he never criticised women or family members of rival party members and asked his fans also to maintain same restraint. After that, he started talking about YSRCP atrocities on one specific community. He condemned the attacks on targeted attacks on people belonging to Kamma caste. He added, when government changes, the next government also can target the Reddy community the same way.

On the other hand, he also reminded his affection for Vangaveeti Ranga. At the same time, he reminded that Vangaveeti fans, who used to attend in lakhs to his meetings, couldn’t save him despite knowing the danger of being killed by the then ruling party. This was indirect criticism on the failure of his own community people. He emphasised on the unity of castes.

He shared one incident that happened during the beginning days of Janasena . He revealed that many people asked him who is his “class enemy”. Usually communists talk about class enemy. He explained people that during the Telangana movement, “Andhra rulers” are his class enemy. The same way, YSRCP treated “Kammas” as their class enemy. But Janasena, Pawan added, has no class enemy except for corruption and looting people money.

Overall, Pawan’s maturity in today’s speech surprised many.