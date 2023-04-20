Tarak’s death changed Sai Reddy’s approach towards Naidu

YSR Congress MP, V Vijayasai Reddy, more popular as Sai Reddy, has been a ferocious critic of opposition leaders for all these years. He used to tweet in his twitter handle using filthy language at his political rivals.

Sai Reddy did not spare anyone starting from TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to Lokesh and YSR Congress rebel MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju. He used filthy language and hurled abuses at every one of them as part of his political game.

But things seem to have changed after the death of Telugu film actor, Nandamuri Taraka Rathna, who died recently, of heart attack. Tarak was also a close relative of Sai Reddy from his wife’s side and they seem to have shared good relations.

Sai Reddy was present in every moment from the death to cremation and ceremony of Tarak. He moved closely with the members of the Nandamuri family.

As Chandrababu Naidu is also related to the Nandamuri family, he was also present on the two occasions. Surprisingly, Sai Reddy was seen closely and fondly talking to Chandrababu Naidu during the cremation and later the death ceremony of Tarak.

The netizens shared the photographs of Chandrababu Naidu and Sai Reddy sharing a seat engaged in friendly talk. People who saw the photographs were surprised to see Sai Reddy being so friendly with Naidu.

Now, a few months later on Thursday, Sai Reddy greeted Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday. Sai Reddy tweeted saying “Happy Birthday to TDP President and Leader of Opposition Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu.” He further said, “Wishing you many more happy birthdays with perfect health and long life”.

While it was a welcome change in Sai Reddy towards Chandrababu Naidu, the netizens are recalling Sai Reddy’s previous tweets on the birthday of Chandrababu Naidu. In 2021, Sai Reddy’s tweet is now doing rounds in the social media. The tweet says, “Birthday wishes to 420 (April 20) who is celebrating his birthday in the neighbouring state since he has wound up his office in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, this man gives a message to his party people not to celebrate his birthday in a grand way because of coronavirus.”

He further tweeted, “Already your people are following the message of “no party, no bokka” Mr Babu, they don’t need your briefing again.”

When compared to this tweet, Sai Reddy’s tweet this year speaks a lot about the changed attitude and approach of Sai Reddy towards Chandrababu Naidu. He is not even using the same filthy language even at the rebel MP, Raghurama Krishnam Raju.