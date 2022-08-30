Tata Group delegation calls on CM, to invest in aviation sector

A delegation of the Tata Group met chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli camp office here on Tuesday. The group’s sister company, Tata Advanced Systems Limited expressed interest in investing in the state.

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Head, J Sridhar, along with Head of Tata Aerospace and Defence, Masood Hussaini, met the Chief Minister. They discussed the investment and opportunities in the State, especially in manufacturing and maintenance in the defence aviation sector.

The Chief Minister explained the transparent industrial policies that are being implemented in the state and assured to provide all the necessary support and assistance to start their business operations. Also, he said that well-trained human resources and infrastructure facilities are available in Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister also directed the officials to open a single window for the Tata group to process all their applications and extend other assistance.

Industries and IT Minister G Amarnath, Industries Department Special CS Karikal Valaven, APEDB CEO Javadi Subramanyam, and CMO officials participated in this meeting.

Sridhar also met APIIC vice-chairman and managing director, J Subrahmanyam, at the APIIC office near Mangalagiri. The two officials held a prolonged discussion on the opportunities for investment in the state.

Subhrahmanyam welcomed the Tata Group to the state and explained to him the state’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business. He also explained various initiatives of the state government in promoting investments in the state.

It was only the other day, the Oberoi Group had met the chief minister and offered to invest in the hospitality sector. A couple of weeks ago, the Birla Group delegation had also met the chief minister and offered to invest in the state.

It is to be seen if these meetings remain photographic events or convert into reality bringing some investment to the state.