TDP bags Kondapalli municipal chairman post!

The opposition TDP on Wednesday (today) dealt a blow to ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh by bagging chairman post in Kondapalli municipality.

In the election held today, TDP candidate Chitti babu got 16 votes while YSRCP candidate Jogi Ramu got 15 votes.

TDP Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani ensured victory for TDP by one vote by exercising his vote as ex officio member.

Out of 29 wards in Kondapalli municipality, both TDP and YSRCP have won 14 wards each. The remaining one was won by TDP rebel candidate who extended support to TDP later. With this TDP bagging chairman post was certain.

But YSRCP gave a twist by asking its MLA Vasantha Krishna to utilize his vote in this election as ex officio member

TDP too roped in its MP Kesineni to utilize his vote as ex officio member.

With this, TDP strength increased to 16 and YSRCP to 15.

Although YSRCP made all efforts to lure TDP councilors with money to win chairman post, it failed as none from TDP supported YSRCP candidate.

YSRCP demanded secret voting to lure TDP councilors but officials rejected and conducted open voting by raising hands.

The YSRCP councilors argued that Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani is ineligible to vote in this election despite AP High Court issuing orders in Nani’s favour.