Latest health bulletin of Kamal Haasan

South Indian Superstar Kamal Haasan returned back to USA after which he was tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran actor got admitted in Sri Ramachandra Medical Care in Chennai. He had mild symptoms for Covid-19 and the hospital authorities released the latest health bulletin about his health.

They said that all the parameters are under control and his condition is stable. Kamal Haasan will be discharged very soon. The actor has to resume the shoot of Vikram in December and he will resume the shoot of Indian 2 early next year. He will also complete the pending portions of Bigg Boss Tamil soon.

#KamalHaasan Official Health Update!! He's undergoing treatment for #Covid_19 & continues to be stable pic.twitter.com/jmBPgUB4fW — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) November 24, 2021