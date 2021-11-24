Exclusive: New Release Date locked for Varun Tej’s Ghani

Mega Prince Varun Tej is done with the shoot of Ghani and the boxing drama was initially planned for release in December. The makers recently announced that the film will hit the screens on December 24th and they initiated talks with the makers of Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy. With Nani’s film not ready to move for a new date, the makers of Ghani decided to postpone their film. There are a lot of speculations about the new release date of Ghani.

The makers now locked March 18th as the new release date for Ghani and an official announcement will be made soon. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani has Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Nadiya in the lead roles. Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby are the producers. Varun Tej is busy wrapping up the shoot of F3 that will release on February 25th across the globe.