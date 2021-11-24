One more speed breaker for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is quite keen to release his upcoming movie Pushpa on December 17th. Sukumar is the director and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. The entire movie unit is working round the clock to complete the project and release it as per the plan. Sukumar hasn’t taken rest from the past few weeks and he is ill now. The talented director is now on a break and the post-production works came to a halt. This turned out to be an unexpected speed breaker for Pushpa.

Sukumar is expected to return back to work very soon. The last song and the item number on Allu Arjun and Samantha will be shot from tomorrow. Sukumar will not be present for the first two days of the shoot for the item song. He will watch the rough cut and may suggest changes if needed. For now, the entire team of Pushpa is working to complete the work on time. The promotional activities will kick-start early next month. Pushpa is a pan-Indian film that is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.